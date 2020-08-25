Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,923 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Accenture worth $297,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,597,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,461. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $239.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.