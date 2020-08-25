Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $159.57 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,589,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,574,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,674,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

