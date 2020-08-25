Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 313,178 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,178 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of 3M worth $225,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $775,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.10. 1,938,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,485. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

