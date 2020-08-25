Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,590 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $334,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,415,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 289,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,195,000 after purchasing an additional 180,486 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $149.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,954. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.05. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

