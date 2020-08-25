Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 629,408 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Applied Materials worth $155,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after buying an additional 1,269,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,992. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.