Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 223,858 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,858 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Metlife worth $150,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Metlife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 121.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 137.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

