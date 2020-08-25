Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 29,379 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,379 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $207,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.46 and its 200 day moving average is $262.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

