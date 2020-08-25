PTON Market Cap Hits $462,406.63 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One PTON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $462,406.63 and $22.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00129467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.52 or 0.01699930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00193346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

