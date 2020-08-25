Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 12.43% of Pulse Electronics worth $124,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after buying an additional 171,573 shares during the period.

PULS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. 290,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,180. Pulse Electronics Corp has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

Pulse Electronics Profile

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

