PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,817 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 2,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 28.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 474,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104,349 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,983.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 322,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. 2,173,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.