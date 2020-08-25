Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PMMAF shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser cut shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

