Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,098 shares during the period. Pure Acquisition accounts for about 2.4% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Pure Acquisition worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pure Acquisition by 1,791.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 11,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $125,219.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,687 shares of company stock valued at $240,725 and have sold 17,194 shares valued at $183,537. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACQ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,691. The company has a market cap of $155.16 million, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54. Pure Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

