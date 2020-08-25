QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $472,047.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, Kucoin and Binance. QLC Chain has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $472,047.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00124632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.01669365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00188143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.