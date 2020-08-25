Qredit Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $770.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Qredit has a market cap of $284,541.01 and $770.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last week, Qredit has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

