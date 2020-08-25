Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 1,551,247 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,281,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

QLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Qualigen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Qualigen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Qualigen alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.30.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qualigen as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.