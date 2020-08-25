Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) Upgraded to Buy by Alliance Global Partners

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Qualigen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Qualigen alerts:

NASDAQ QLGN opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12. Qualigen has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.30.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Qualigen at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Company Profile

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.