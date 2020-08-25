Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031173 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00034360 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.01533653 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,944,768 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, CoinExchange, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

