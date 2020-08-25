Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 1.6%

Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ) fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.46 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.79 ($0.09). 22,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 314,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Quiz in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Quiz Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

