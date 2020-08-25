Radium (RADS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.90 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Radium has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $23,425.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00006220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00030771 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,104,019 coins and its circulating supply is 4,081,953 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

