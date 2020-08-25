Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,379 SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SAGE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 218,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $173.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.68.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.