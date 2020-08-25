Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,194,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $12,322,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,853,858.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $201,978.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,009,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,421 shares of company stock valued at $84,373,822. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. Moderna Inc has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moderna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

