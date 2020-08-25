Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $174.14

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $174.14 and traded as low as $126.20. Rank Group shares last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 84,791 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14.

Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

