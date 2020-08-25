Rapids Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,303.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.01698952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00194163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00154493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

