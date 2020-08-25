Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,542.70

Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,542.70 and traded as high as $1,738.00. Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at $1,690.00, with a volume of 28,714 shares.

RAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($33.91) price target (up previously from GBX 2,425 ($31.69)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,485 ($19.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,592.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,542.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. The stock has a market cap of $982.31 million and a PE ratio of 29.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 119.86%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

