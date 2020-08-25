Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 25.2% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.63 million and $10,759.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00123605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.01650585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00186807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00146169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

