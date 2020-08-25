Ravencoin Classic Market Capitalization Hits $4.86 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $75,983.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00129399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.71 or 0.01699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00193926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00154443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,875,925,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

