Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0230 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $158.54 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00127122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.01714388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00192246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,893,485,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, IDCM, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Graviex, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

