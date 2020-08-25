Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. 8,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,613. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.28.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 71.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 118,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.