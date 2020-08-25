Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RC. ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

