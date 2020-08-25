RealChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $133,799.67 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. RealChain has a market cap of $133,799.67 and $10,695.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.99 or 0.05586705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003579 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00051007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About RealChain

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,951,412 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

