RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 7,817 Shares

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $134,999.59.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,341 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $18,706.95.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 54,069 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $812,116.38.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,331 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $681,778.24.

On Thursday, June 11th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 33,384 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $419,636.88.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. 2,745,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,254. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.78.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,727,391 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 534,506 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 132.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

