RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork Sells 5,018 Shares

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $85,707.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fredrik Bjork also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Fredrik Bjork sold 2,799 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $47,583.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,045,250.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Fredrik Bjork sold 817 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $11,625.91.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fredrik Bjork sold 25,113 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $329,482.56.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 37,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,021. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.78. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REAL. BTIG Research began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 290,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $11,874,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

