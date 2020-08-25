RealTract Reaches Market Cap of $441,138.45 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $441,138.45 and $484.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealTract has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.01678061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00188395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00148335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

