Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saputo (SAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Saputo (TSE: SAP) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2020 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

8/7/2020 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$44.00.

7/22/2020 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAP traded down C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.27. 90,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,398. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$29.31 and a twelve month high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.35.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9300001 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

