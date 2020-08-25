Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH):

8/12/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

8/11/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

8/7/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/9/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/29/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

6/26/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.14 million, a P/E ratio of 223.58 and a beta of 1.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $470,908.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Koo sold 47,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $868,676.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,996 shares of company stock worth $2,279,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.