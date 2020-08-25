Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS: GBNXF):

8/6/2020 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Gibson Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Gibson Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 1,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

