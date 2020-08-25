Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $34,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 916,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,888. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

