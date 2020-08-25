Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $9,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 495.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 182,646 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 3,378,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

