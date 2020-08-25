Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Amgen comprises about 0.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $212,000. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 43.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra increased their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $12.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,380,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,417. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

