Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.38. The stock had a trading volume of 591,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.01 and its 200 day moving average is $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.