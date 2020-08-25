ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $184,236.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bisq, C-Patex and Upbit. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $36.06 million and $184,236.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00074503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00748192 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.01460086 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,436.17 or 1.00472546 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005987 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Bittrex, BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

