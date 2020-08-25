Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $451.38

Shares of Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $451.38 and traded as low as $426.00. Renew shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 72,837 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 441.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 451.38. The stock has a market cap of $338.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Stephanie Hazell acquired 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £20,007.72 ($26,143.63).

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

