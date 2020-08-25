Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,859.46

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,859.46 and traded as high as $4,770.00. Renishaw shares last traded at $4,682.00, with a volume of 36,917 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($38.42) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,531.67 ($46.15).

Get Renishaw alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,705.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,736.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,859.46.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) by GBX (6.10) (($0.08)).

In other news, insider D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,904 ($51.01), for a total value of £390,400 ($510,126.75). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,350 shares of company stock valued at $143,247,500.

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.