Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.37). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,861,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,612,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 45,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,209. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

