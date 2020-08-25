Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $55.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $63.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $79.00 to $99.00.

8/5/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

8/3/2020 – Zillow Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/17/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Get Zillow Group Inc alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,018.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zillow Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,861,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Zillow Group by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.