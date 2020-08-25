Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2020 – Kezar Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/18/2020 – Kezar Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/13/2020 – Kezar Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/12/2020 – Kezar Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/6/2020 – Kezar Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. 291,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.04. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.83 and a current ratio of 31.83.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,574.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd bought 1,454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $7,999,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

