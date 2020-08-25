Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ocean Yield ASA (CWXZF)

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS: CWXZF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/25/2020 – Ocean Yield ASA had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $5.75 to $7.00.

8/19/2020 – Ocean Yield ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.70 to $7.55. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Ocean Yield ASA had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $4.50 to $5.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Ocean Yield ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Ocean Yield ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.75 to $6.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Ocean Yield ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.40 to $5.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Ocean Yield ASA was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2020 – Ocean Yield ASA had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $3.50 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ocean Yield ASA stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 4,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.