Reviewing Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) & Crescent Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

30.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Point Energy and Bellatrix Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 7 2 0 2.22 Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Bellatrix Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.40 -$778.70 million $0.54 3.48 Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.00 -$112.90 million ($22.69) N/A

Bellatrix Exploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -155.00% 2.37% 1.16% Bellatrix Exploration -66.96% -20.92% -11.78%

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Bellatrix Exploration on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in west central Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.