Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 2,385 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2,338.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,607.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,383.69. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,614.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

