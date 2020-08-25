Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 92.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 154.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $3,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,058,412 shares of company stock valued at $935,104,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.71. 135,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,516. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.81 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

